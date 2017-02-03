The Berkeley Beacon

It’s not everyday that you find a class that offers both musical enrichment and political discourse. This semester, Emerson is providing its students with just that.

Last October, Emerson expanded its visual art presence by opening the Media Art Gallery on Avery Street next to the new Equipment Distribution Center. The public gallery, the only one in Downtown Boston, deepens Emerson’s ties to the theater district.

Charlie Boyle turned on the accelerators in the fourth quarter as Emerson’s women’s basketball team nearly squandered a 19-point lead on its way to the season sweep over Wheaton on Wednesday, winning 65-59.

News New service boosts student safety Every Saturday night from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., a student escort, called a Halo, can be requested via text to walk students to and from campus.

Lifestyle New chaplain mentors in meditation Emerson’s community has a new resident ready to guide students through any spiritual or religious trials they may have. Harrison Blum began as the college’s Director of Religious and Spiritual Life & Campus Chaplain last week. Blum is is an advocate for social justice, mindfulness, and meditation.

Lifestyle Alumna ventures into world of tech Amid the musical theater actors and indie filmmakers of her graduating class, Allison Grinberg-Funes ‘11, found herself venturing down a more peculiar road toward a career in technology. As a content specialist at Raizlabs, a software design and development company, she bounces from working with development teams on blog posts to marketing different events.

Opinion Commodification of tragedy I am standing in the gift shop of the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam, head slightly cocked, puzzling over the cover of a book. It is The Diary of a Young Girl, the revered diary of Anne herself. A small seal in the corner reads: “Now available as an app!” Contemptuously, I wonder: what could this app contain?