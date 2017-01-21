The Berkeley Beacon

Trip to DC protest funded by college offices

By Max Reyes
With support from the college, 48 students and two faculty members will attend the protest, not to mention students attending independently.
Senior brings old Hollywood into modern times

For some, the golden age of cinema is resigned to a chapter of a film textbook, or a category on Netflix. But for Wesley Emblidge, a senior visual and media arts major, the motion pictures of classic Hollywood are just as vibrant and newsworthy today as they were 75 years ago.
Former Health Communications graduate director dies abroad

Best known for his books on HIV/AIDS communication, Timothy Edgar served as graduate director of health communication for 14 years.
Historic theater to reopen next year

Emerson and Ambassador Theatre Group established a partnership to program, renovate, and preserve the historic theater, Pelton wrote in an email to the community earlier this month.
Boyle nets 20 in Lions' loss

The early dominance of Charlie Boyle seemed to portend a better outcome for Emerson’s women’s basketball team after a blowout road loss at MIT in November, but by the start of the fourth quarter, it was clear a repeat finish was in store for the Lions.

Bites with Becca: Creativity in the Kitchen
I learned to cook the same way you probably did—I was taught by a borderline-senile Vietnam War veteran, Steve, in the back of a Mexican restaurant.

Men's Basketball: Miles back, but quick-starting freshman hurt
Miles re-entered the Lions’ lineup in his native California on Dec. 28 when the team traveled to Los Angeles for two nonconference games. Head coach Bill Curley said Miles provides an immediate jolt where Emerson needs one—on defense.

