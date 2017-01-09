The Berkeley Beacon

Boston students participate in classroom walkout

By Max Reyes
Emerson students participated in a walkout Monday organized by members of the Boston Public School system to urge Gov. Charlie Baker and Mayor Martin J. Walsh to protect interests they feel will be threatened by the Trump administration.
News

Man stabbed on Boylston

Blood splattered the sidewalk in front of Einstein Bros. Bagels Sunday night after the third stabbing incident to occur near Emerson’s campus this semester, according to Emerson College Police Department.
Sports

Men's basketball: Emerson to meet D1 Brown Friday

Emerson’s men’s basketball team travels to Providence to meet Division I Brown University on Friday night.
Opinion

The Empowerment Letters

At Emerson, we often seek empowerment for ourselves and others through the work we create.
Lifestyle

App developed by students who share a common vision

This vision really boils down to one common idea—they want to create a new music culture.
Arts

2016 in review: A time for explicit social justice debates in art

Art inherently reflects the environment it’s in, so it makes sense for recent works on and off campus to talk about timely issues. What is especially notable is the explicit stance some of these artists take on social justice debates. Going into 2017, with a divided nation and controversial president-elect, this trend is only going to continue.

News

Arts

Students deck the halls
Halloween and Thanksgiving are over. According to most, it’s finally time to get into the holiday spirit. Many on campus are already honoring the season by decorating their dorm rooms or suites.

Opinion

Lifestyle

Sports

Emerson falls to Brown in D1 matchup
From the opening tip, Brown coach Mike Martin’s unit played tight defense. And it didn’t help the Lions (3-5) that the Bears (6-5) converted nearly every one of their looks on offense in the first five minutes en route to a 90-58 victory.

