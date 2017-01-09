The Berkeley Beacon

News
Blood splattered the sidewalk in front of Einstein Bros. Bagels Sunday night after the third stabbing incident to occur near Emerson’s campus this semester, according to Emerson College Police Department.
Sports
Emerson’s men’s basketball team travels to Providence to meet Division I Brown University on Friday night.
Opinion
At Emerson, we often seek empowerment for ourselves and others through the work we create.
Lifestyle
This vision really boils down to one common idea—they want to create a new music culture.
Arts
Art inherently reflects the environment it’s in, so it makes sense for recent works on and off campus to talk about timely issues. What is especially notable is the explicit stance some of these artists take on social justice debates. Going into 2017, with a divided nation and controversial president-elect, this trend is only going to continue.