The Berkeley Beacon

By Kyle Labe
People from around the country filled Boston Common last Saturday with pink hats, paper vaginas, and a demand to be heard.
By Natalie Busch
Emerson alumnus and rapper George Watsky, ‘10, sat in the Little Building in 2009 and watched the White House Poetry Jam. On his screen, the then-senior performing arts major saw playwright and rapper Lin-Manuel Miranda perform a song that would become the opening number of his hit musical Hamilton.
By Ross Cristantiello
When Danielle Shvartsman snapped a picture of herself in a mirror within Los Angeles’ famous Magic Castle, she was disappointed. She liked the photo, but had nowhere to post it.