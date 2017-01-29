The Berkeley Beacon

Setting the stage on Summer Street

By Cathleen Cusachs
If you’re keen to see some Emerson comedy shows or student theater, you’ll likely find yourself in a retrofitted dance studio above an Uno Due Go restaurant.
Sports

With loss of seniors, Regan and Rusk will be crucial

Emerson’s men’s volleyball head coach Ben Read said the youth on his team leaves room for progress this year and beyond as the Lions gear up for their 2017 regular season.
News

Students, faculty join March on Washington

More than 50 students and at least two faculty members marched in a crowd that the Associated Press reported was about 500,000 strong.
News

Competitive gaming course set for fall debut

An introduction to eSports, the industry of competitive professional video gaming, will be part of the new sports communication program starting next fall.
Sports

New fitness center worth the exercise

The athletic training room—along with the entirety of the Fitness Center and Cabaret theater—has moved from the basement of Little Building to a new structure located in the middle of Downtown Crossing.
Arts

Lazytown: The failings of La La Land

While the songs are catchy and the cinematography is breathtaking, La La Land brings nothing new to the table. For all of its modern quirks, it’s still a very traditional musical where boy meets girl.

News

Faculty reworks inclusivity committee
Faculty and staff discussed creating a committee dedicated to inclusive excellence, replacing an ad hoc committee on cultural competency––meant to be a temporary organization––at Tuesday’s faculty assembly meeting.

Arts

Alum Watsky '10 makes Hamilton mixtape
Emerson alumnus and rapper George Watsky, ‘10, sat in the Little Building in 2009 and watched the White House Poetry Jam. On his screen, the then-senior performing arts major saw playwright and rapper Lin-Manuel Miranda perform a song that would become the opening number of his hit musical Hamilton.

Opinion

Free to be feminine: Escaping expectations
But even though many people embrace equality, gender expectations still remain. Part of feminism is the aspect of free will to express oneself as they choose.

Lifestyle

Students join protest in Boston Common
People from around the country filled Boston Common last Saturday with pink hats, paper vaginas, and a demand to be heard.

