The Berkeley Beacon

Trip to DC protest funded by college offices

By Max Reyes
With support from the college, 48 students and two faculty members will attend the protest, not to mention students attending independently.
Senior brings old Hollywood into modern times

For some, the golden age of cinema is resigned to a chapter of a film textbook, or a category on Netflix. But for Wesley Emblidge, a senior visual and media arts major, the motion pictures of classic Hollywood are just as vibrant and newsworthy today as they were 75 years ago.
Former Health Communications graduate director dies abroad

Best known for his books on HIV/AIDS communication, Timothy Edgar served as graduate director of health communication for 14 years.
Historic theater to reopen next year

Emerson and Ambassador Theatre Group established a partnership to program, renovate, and preserve the historic theater, Pelton wrote in an email to the community earlier this month.
Boyle nets 20 in Lions' loss

The early dominance of Charlie Boyle seemed to portend a better outcome for Emerson’s women’s basketball team after a blowout road loss at MIT in November, but by the start of the fourth quarter, it was clear a repeat finish was in store for the Lions.

Faculty reworks inclusivity committee
Faculty and staff discussed creating a committee dedicated to inclusive excellence, replacing an ad hoc committee on cultural competency––meant to be a temporary organization––at Tuesday’s faculty assembly meeting.

Alum Watsky '10 makes Hamilton mixtape
Emerson alumnus and rapper George Watsky, ‘10, sat in the Little Building in 2009 and watched the White House Poetry Jam. On his screen, the then-senior performing arts major saw playwright and rapper Lin-Manuel Miranda perform a song that would become the opening number of his hit musical Hamilton.

Students join protest in Boston Common
People from around the country filled Boston Common last Saturday with pink hats, paper vaginas, and a demand to be heard.

With loss of seniors, Regan and Rusk will be crucial
Emerson’s men’s volleyball head coach Ben Read said the youth on his team leaves room for progress this year and beyond as the Lions gear up for their 2017 regular season.

