The Berkeley Beacon

News
Every Saturday night from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., a student escort, called a Halo, can be requested via text to walk students to and from campus.
Lifestyle
Emerson’s community has a new resident ready to guide students through any spiritual or religious trials they may have. Harrison Blum began as the college’s Director of Religious and Spiritual Life & Campus Chaplain last week. Blum is is an advocate for social justice, mindfulness, and meditation.
Lifestyle
Amid the musical theater actors and indie filmmakers of her graduating class, Allison Grinberg-Funes ‘11, found herself venturing down a more peculiar road toward a career in technology. As a content specialist at Raizlabs, a software design and development company, she bounces from working with development teams on blog posts to marketing different events.
Opinion
I am standing in the gift shop of the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam, head slightly cocked, puzzling over the cover of a book. It is The Diary of a Young Girl, the revered diary of Anne herself. A small seal in the corner reads: “Now available as an app!” Contemptuously, I wonder: what could this app contain?
Arts
I was first introduced to Tracy K. Smith four years ago when a mentor of mine casually named a couple of contemporary poets worth checking out. I purchased her second book, Duende, at the time, and it’s stayed with me ever since. Her poems were unlike anything I’d ever read—lucid yet dreamlike, brutal yet almost celestial in tone, full of beauty without being too precious.