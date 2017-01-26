The Berkeley Beacon

Arts
For some, the golden age of cinema is resigned to a chapter of a film textbook, or a category on Netflix. But for Wesley Emblidge, a senior visual and media arts major, the motion pictures of classic Hollywood are just as vibrant and newsworthy today as they were 75 years ago.
News
Best known for his books on HIV/AIDS communication, Timothy Edgar served as graduate director of health communication for 14 years.
News
Emerson and Ambassador Theatre Group established a partnership to program, renovate, and preserve the historic theater, Pelton wrote in an email to the community earlier this month.
Sports
The early dominance of Charlie Boyle seemed to portend a better outcome for Emerson’s women’s basketball team after a blowout road loss at MIT in November, but by the start of the fourth quarter, it was clear a repeat finish was in store for the Lions.