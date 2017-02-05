The Berkeley Beacon

Cultural orgs join refugee ban protest

By Shafaq Patel
Emerson multicultural organizations rescheduled a retreat Sunday to join a protest for immigration and Muslim rights in Copley Square.
New service boosts student safety

Every Saturday night from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., a student escort, called a Halo, can be requested via text to walk students to and from campus.
New chaplain mentors in meditation

Emerson’s community has a new resident ready to guide students through any spiritual or religious trials they may have. Harrison Blum began as the college’s Director of Religious and Spiritual Life & Campus Chaplain last week. Blum is is an advocate for social justice, mindfulness, and meditation.
Alumna ventures into world of tech

Amid the musical theater actors and indie filmmakers of her graduating class, Allison Grinberg-Funes ‘11, found herself venturing down a more peculiar road toward a career in technology. As a content specialist at Raizlabs, a software design and development company, she bounces from working with development teams on blog posts to marketing different events.
Commodification of tragedy

I am standing in the gift shop of the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam, head slightly cocked, puzzling over the cover of a book. It is The Diary of a Young Girl, the revered diary of Anne herself. A small seal in the corner reads: “Now available as an app!” Contemptuously, I wonder: what could this app contain?
Pulitzer poet memoir portrays childhood

I was first introduced to Tracy K. Smith four years ago when a mentor of mine casually named a couple of contemporary poets worth checking out. I purchased her second book, Duende, at the time, and it’s stayed with me ever since. Her poems were unlike anything I’d ever read—lucid yet dreamlike, brutal yet almost celestial in tone, full of beauty without being too precious.

Media art gallery adds space for visual art
Last October, Emerson expanded its visual art presence by opening the Media Art Gallery on Avery Street next to the new Equipment Distribution Center. The public gallery, the only one in Downtown Boston, deepens Emerson’s ties to the theater district.

