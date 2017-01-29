The Berkeley Beacon

When Danielle Shvartsman snapped a picture of herself in a mirror within Los Angeles’ famous Magic Castle, she was disappointed. She liked the photo, but had nowhere to post it.

Emerson alumnus and rapper George Watsky, ‘10, sat in the Little Building in 2009 and watched the White House Poetry Jam. On his screen, the then-senior performing arts major saw playwright and rapper Lin-Manuel Miranda perform a song that would become the opening number of his hit musical Hamilton.

People from around the country filled Boston Common last Saturday with pink hats, paper vaginas, and a demand to be heard.

If you’re keen to see some Emerson comedy shows or student theater, you’ll likely find yourself in a retrofitted dance studio above an Uno Due Go restaurant.

Sports With loss of seniors, Regan and Rusk will be crucial Emerson’s men’s volleyball head coach Ben Read said the youth on his team leaves room for progress this year and beyond as the Lions gear up for their 2017 regular season.

News Students, faculty join March on Washington More than 50 students and at least two faculty members marched in a crowd that the Associated Press reported was about 500,000 strong.

News Competitive gaming course set for fall debut An introduction to eSports, the industry of competitive professional video gaming, will be part of the new sports communication program starting next fall.

Sports New fitness center worth the exercise The athletic training room—along with the entirety of the Fitness Center and Cabaret theater—has moved from the basement of Little Building to a new structure located in the middle of Downtown Crossing.