The Berkeley Beacon

Arts Senior brings old Hollywood into modern times For some, the golden age of cinema is resigned to a chapter of a film textbook, or a category on Netflix. But for Wesley Emblidge, a senior visual and media arts major, the motion pictures of classic Hollywood are just as vibrant and newsworthy today as they were 75 years ago.

News Former Health Communications graduate director dies abroad Best known for his books on HIV/AIDS communication, Timothy Edgar served as graduate director of health communication for 14 years.

News Historic theater to reopen next year Emerson and Ambassador Theatre Group established a partnership to program, renovate, and preserve the historic theater, Pelton wrote in an email to the community earlier this month.